Canaccord Genuity Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $500.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $425.65.

Atlassian stock opened at $458.13 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $1,488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

