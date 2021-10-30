Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

CBWBF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

