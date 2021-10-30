Canfor Pulp Products’ (CFX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.71. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.45 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.37 million and a P/E ratio of 27.68.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

