Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.73

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.73 and traded as high as C$10.36. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 9.89%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

