Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.64

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 83007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

