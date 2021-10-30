Capital International Investors Acquires New Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 690,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,261,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.48% of DLocal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of DLO opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.