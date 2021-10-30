Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $45,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

