Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,039,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,374,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $107.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

