Capital International Investors Has $52.84 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.15% of XPeng worth $52,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPEV stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 8.67.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

