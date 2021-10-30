Capital International Investors Has $62.98 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,252 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $62,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Airbnb stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

