Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Avalara were worth $24,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVLR opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,845,459. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

