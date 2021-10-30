Capital International Investors Sells 713 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,471,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

