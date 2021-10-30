Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $197.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.