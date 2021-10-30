Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Joana Goncalves Sells 1,000 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 1,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $16.83 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $843.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

