Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 163.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,413.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 355,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 237,847 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,696,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CARA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $16.83 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $843.01 million, a P/E ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,028 shares of company stock worth $551,998 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

