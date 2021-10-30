Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.70

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as high as C$4.68. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 659,309 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of C$701.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,573.27.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

