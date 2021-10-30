CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MTBC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 30,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,090. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in CareCloud by 3.2% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $173,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

