Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

