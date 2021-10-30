Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $228,420,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

