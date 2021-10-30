Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $87.24.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 270.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Casella Waste Systems worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

