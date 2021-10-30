Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,426. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

