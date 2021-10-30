Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Catalent has outperformed its industry. It exited fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Year-over-year uptick in both the top and bottom lines is impressive. Robust performances in majority of its segments in the quarter are also encouraging. Catalent’s slew of strategic deals are impressive. Product launches also raise our optimism. Expansion of both margins bode well. Catalent’s solid technology foundation, along with integrated development and product supply chain solutions, is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, soft revenues in the Oral and Specialty Delivery arm is concerning. Catalent’s operation in a tough competitive landscape and a highly regulated market poses a threat. Other headwinds like future impacts from Brexit and forex woes prevail.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

