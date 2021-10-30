Caxton Associates LP Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

BAH stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

