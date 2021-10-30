Caxton Associates LP Invests $120,000 in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.46 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.