Caxton Associates LP Makes New $206,000 Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.85%. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

