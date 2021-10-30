Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $61.44 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

