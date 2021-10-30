Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 1,924 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $137.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

