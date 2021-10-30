Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.