Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

