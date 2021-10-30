CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

