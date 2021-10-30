CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Raised to B at TheStreet

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

