CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 43.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.