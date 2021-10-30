CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the September 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 269,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

