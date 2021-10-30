CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Billion

Brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.77 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.30 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.08. 2,065,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. CBRE Group has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $106.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

