Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.51. 843,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,789. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese has a 52 week low of $111.37 and a 52 week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

