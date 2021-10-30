Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOP opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Cellect Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

