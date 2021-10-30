Cellframe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Cellframe has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cellframe has a market cap of $26.18 million and $1.17 million worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000112 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Cellframe

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,477,893 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

