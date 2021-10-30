Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Down 54.4% in October

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of CYAD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 24,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.