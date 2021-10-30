Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Down 54.4% in October

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of CYAD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 24,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.31.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.
About Celyad Oncology
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.