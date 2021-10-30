Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Trimmed by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Centene by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

