Centric Swap 1-Day Volume Tops $2.57 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00070401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00096467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.44 or 1.00657109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.06986900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

