Centrifuge Price Tops $1.69 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $188.18 million and $1.08 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,499.32 or 1.00224786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.30 or 0.06944590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 111,101,635 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

