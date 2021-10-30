Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Shares Up 0.2%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.15. 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Ceres Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.