Ceres Price Up 2.8% This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $227,191.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $209.58 or 0.00338777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00069832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.04 or 1.00053537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.14 or 0.06939538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

