Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.29 on Friday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

