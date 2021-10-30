Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $83.27 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $83,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Signature Bank stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $317.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

