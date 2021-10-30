Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $85.16 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,346,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,821 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $85,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.