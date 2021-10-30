Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Loews worth $89,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of L stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

