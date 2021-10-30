Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,260 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $88,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.