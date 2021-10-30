Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $91,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 6.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $659.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.39. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

