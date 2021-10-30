Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.28.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. 357,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.